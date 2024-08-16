Previous
Mary Cassatt by loweygrace
Photo 4110

Mary Cassatt

Took this photo of Mary Cassatt’s “Little Girl in Blue Armchair” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Here’s an interesting article about the artist if you have time.

https://metrophiladelphia.com/mary-cassatt-philadelphia-museum-of-art/amp/



Month of Aqua.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise