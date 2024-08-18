Sign up
Ugh
Covid walk. My husband is on his 7th day and I’m on day 1. Hoping it’s an easy ride.
My shirt is aqua!
Month of aqua.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
iPhone 14
18th August 2024 10:32am
