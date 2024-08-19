Previous
Elephant by loweygrace
Elephant

Ugh - Fever won’t let up! Needed to find an aqua photo today. Looking through photos from our trip to the East Coast a few weeks ago. This elephant is at my sister’s house in PA.



Month of aqua.

19th August 2024

Lois

@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
