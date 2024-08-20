Sign up
Previous
Photo 4114
Vase
A vase at my sister’s house in PA.
Feeling a bit better today!
Month of aqua.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
2
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4123
photos
68
followers
68
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th August 2024 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and tones, so good that you are feeling better.
August 21st, 2024
*lynn
ace
pretty vase
August 21st, 2024
