Photo 4116
Dad’s Art
My Dad’s art from a trip to Bermuda in the 1960’s.
Month of aqua
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4125
photos
68
followers
69
following
1127% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st August 2024 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
August 23rd, 2024
