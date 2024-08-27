Previous
Dad’s Art by loweygrace
Photo 4121

Dad’s Art

This one has the date 1958.


Month of aqua.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise