More Dad's Art by loweygrace
Photo 4123

More Dad’s Art

I’m hoping there’s some aqua in this picture! I worked both jobs today and haven’t a drop of energy left in me!


Month of aqua
29th August 2024

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1129% complete

