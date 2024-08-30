Sign up
Previous
Photo 4124
Glass Goblet
From our trip to the Philadelphia Museum of Art earlier this month.
Hand blown goblet with applied glass decorations from 1600’s.
Month of aqua
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4133
photos
68
followers
69
following
1129% complete
View this month »
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd August 2024 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful find and month . Your visit to the Museum paid you well this month!
August 30th, 2024
Lynda Parker
Amazing!
August 30th, 2024
