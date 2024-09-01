Previous
Next
Sketch by loweygrace
Photo 4126

Sketch

I took this out of one of my Dad’s sketch books and framed it. It reminds me of Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts where we visited many times.
Here’s a link:

https://www.osv.org/about-the-village/?gad_source=1&gbraid=0aaaaapbnnsf-zexpumrr6poylpxqlmuzs&gclid=cjwkcajwxnw2bhakeiwa24cm9emartxyaihp3q9j0mok0i-miwfvcfokh350mxnvap-krzk94pdu-rocr_qqavd_bwe


Month of black & white
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Your dad was a fantastic artist.
September 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise