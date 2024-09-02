Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4127
Dad’s Art
I found this in one of my Dad’s art folders. It has a note on the back explaining that this is an example of his work and asking for a job. We think it’s probably from his high school years - maybe 1938-39?
Month of black & white
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4136
photos
68
followers
69
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
2nd September 2024 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close