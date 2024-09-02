Previous
Dad’s Art by loweygrace
Dad’s Art

I found this in one of my Dad’s art folders. It has a note on the back explaining that this is an example of his work and asking for a job. We think it’s probably from his high school years - maybe 1938-39?

2nd September 2024

