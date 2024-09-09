Previous
Dad’s Cartoon 2 by loweygrace
Photo 4134

Dad’s Cartoon 2

My Dad’s cartoon dated 4/13/ 51. It’s interesting that he included the address of the sports figure he was featuring that day!


Month of black & white
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise