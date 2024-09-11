Previous
Dad’s Cartoon by loweygrace
Photo 4136

Dad’s Cartoon

Another one of Dad’s cartoons that I found framed in my niece’s apartment.


Month of black & white
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise