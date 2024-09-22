Previous
My silhouette by Dad by loweygrace
My silhouette by Dad

My Dad made silhouettes of us as kids. Mom always had the 5 little framed silhouettes on a wall nearby her chair. She lived 40 years after he passed away and after we each received our own silhouette to keep.



Month of black & white
