Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4147
My silhouette by Dad
My Dad made silhouettes of us as kids. Mom always had the 5 little framed silhouettes on a wall nearby her chair. She lived 40 years after he passed away and after we each received our own silhouette to keep.
Month of black & white
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4156
photos
68
followers
67
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
22nd September 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close