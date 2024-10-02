Sign up
Previous
Photo 4157
Nail Polish
I’ve been working a second job 5am-7am M-F at a salon. I basically dust, vacuum & straighten up. On Wednesdays I concentrate on cleaning the nail salon section.
Month of purple
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4166
photos
68
followers
66
following
1138% complete
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
Judith Johnson
ace
Such fabulous colours. Your job sounds interesting
October 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done you are doing the most out of your job - a lovely capture of the gleaming bottles of beautiful purple nail varnish of different hues !
October 2nd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Nice...........interesting colours!
October 2nd, 2024
