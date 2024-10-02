Previous
Nail Polish by loweygrace
Nail Polish

I’ve been working a second job 5am-7am M-F at a salon. I basically dust, vacuum & straighten up. On Wednesdays I concentrate on cleaning the nail salon section.


Month of purple
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Judith Johnson ace
Such fabulous colours. Your job sounds interesting
October 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done you are doing the most out of your job - a lovely capture of the gleaming bottles of beautiful purple nail varnish of different hues !
October 2nd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Nice...........interesting colours!
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
