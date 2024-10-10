Sign up
Photo 4165
Minneapolis
We arrived at our daughter’s house in Minneapolis today. Driving from the airport I saw this mural by Whittier. ( couldn’t find info on the artist)
Month of purple
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
10th October 2024 12:59pm
Babs
ace
So colourful what a great find.
October 11th, 2024
