Photo 4187
While walking in our neighborhood we saw these shoes in the alley. Someone’s trash is another’s treasure!
Month of brown
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Lois
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Judith Johnson
The shoes look nicely worn in and still with some wear left in them
November 1st, 2024
