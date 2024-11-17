Sign up
Previous
Photo 4203
Sweet Gum Balls
We picked up a few Sweet Gum tree balls today while on our walk.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Lois
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Babs
ace
Lovely composition and great finds.
November 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely still life and great textures, what a super find.
November 18th, 2024
