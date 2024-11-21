Previous
Calla Lilies by loweygrace
Photo 4207

Calla Lilies

Our summers are too hot for calla lilies but with colder temperatures they’re starting too grow again.




Month of brown.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1152% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! I have never had any luck in growing the cala lily.
November 22nd, 2024  
