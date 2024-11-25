Previous
Chocolate! by loweygrace
Chocolate!

We went on a Letterpress chocolate factory tour in LA. Fantastic chocolate tasting included. It was amazing how chocolate can taste so different from different countries!


Month of brown
25th November 2024

Lois

