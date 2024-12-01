Previous
Tree Tunnel Kauai by loweygrace
Photo 4217

Tree Tunnel Kauai

A beautiful tunnel of eucalyptus trees planted in 1911.
Here’s a link to more info:
https://www.kauai.com/tree-tunnel


Month of green.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact