Photo 4219
Ginger Lily
On the side of the path on our walk along the Waimea Canyon. Here’s more info if you have time:
http://www.cooltropicalplants.com/Hedychium.html
Month of green
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4228
photos
65
followers
64
following
1155% complete
4
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd December 2024 11:28am
