Horseback riding by loweygrace
Photo 4220

Horseback riding

Our Kauai adventure today was horseback riding. It was a fun experience riding through lush green foliage and on the beach.


Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
