Previous
Heart by loweygrace
Photo 4231

Heart

A gift from Scotland.




Month of green
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a joyous Scottish heart to hang on your tree ! beautiful !
December 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact