Previous
Sunrise by loweygrace
Photo 4243

Sunrise

We drove our son to LAX for an early morning flight back to NY. On the way home the sunrise was bright orange.
I didn’t realize it when taking this photo but you can see the iconic In N Out burger sign on the right of the green sign!!




Month of green
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted !!
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact