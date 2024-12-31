Previous
Green Drink by loweygrace
Green Drink

I make a green drink for us a couple times a week. It has spinach, broccoli, kale, celery, kiwi, apples, grated ginger and some frozen pineapple, strawberries and mango.



The end of Month of green!
Lois

