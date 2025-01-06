Previous
Azalea by loweygrace
Photo 4253

Azalea

My neighbor’s white azalea.





Week of: neighbor’s plants
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact