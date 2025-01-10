Previous
Rose by loweygrace
Photo 4256

Rose

Our house is 30 miles from the closest fire but the wind is carrying ash our way. If you look closely there’s some black ash on this rose.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
So pretty
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact