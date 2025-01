Camellia

To get a photo of our neighbor’s camellia bush I had to walk across their lawn! I resisted until today! My husband kept walking as I casually strolled up and took a few photos!

Update on the fire situation: our nephew is still staying with us because his apt is in the Pasadena evacuation zone. We love having him with us but know he’s anxious about his apt and all his belongings.

We walk everyday - sometimes in a mall because there are warnings about the toxic particulates in the air.