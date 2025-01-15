Previous
Crown -of -Thorns by loweygrace
Photo 4261

Crown -of -Thorns

Euphorbia milii or Crown-of-Thorns growing on the side of the road next to our neighbor’s house.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this stunning plant with the beautiful little blooms.
January 16th, 2025  
