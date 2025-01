Rose

It’s been a long week here in LA. The closest fire to us was 20 miles so we’re very fortunate! Our nephew was evacuated and has been staying with us. He got a respirator, goggles and gloves to go to see his apartment today. It wasn’t burnt but filled with ash that somehow came through the thin seams of his windows! We’ve heard that the ash can be toxic because of the asbestos and other things that were burnt. Not sure how to clean this up!

This rose was on a nature path we walked today.