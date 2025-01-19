Previous
Boo Cat by loweygrace
Boo Cat

Little Boo has been staying with us since the fires started. Her owner is my nephew’s girlfriend. Boo is very shy but would do anything for a treat! Here she’s sitting up and begging!!
19th January 2025

Lois

