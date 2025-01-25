Sign up
Photo 4268
My neighbor’s side yard has this purple vine. Not sure what it is. Taken last week.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful plant. Google Lens identifies it as Native wisteria (Hardenbergia)
January 26th, 2025
