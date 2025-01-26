Previous
Hibiscus by loweygrace
Photo 4269

Hibiscus

Our hibiscus is blooming!

Most of the fires are gone- rain is here!
Today our nephew moved back to his apt just outside of the burn area. It’s taken a week to clean! Today Fema will be meeting at his apt to assess the smoke and ash damage.
Lois

