Pondering

This week my husband is in a business trip and I’m keeping busy with my 2 part time jobs. From 4:30-6:30a this morning I worked cleaning a salon and from 12:30-5:00p I’ll take photos at an amusement park.

Sometimes we’ll sit at this table and talk about retirement (we’re both 70) but then we wonder what could we do to fill all the hours in a day? We’ve volunteered a lot through the years, and still do, but that couldn’t fill all the hours. He travels 30-40% for his job and we enjoy using his miles for vacations several times a year.

If you’re retired…what do you do with your days?