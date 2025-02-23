Previous
Shell Ginger Plant by loweygrace
Photo 4296

Shell Ginger Plant

Along our walk today in Waikiki.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What an interesting plant
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact