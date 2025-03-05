Previous
Rose by loweygrace
Photo 4306

Rose

Lovely rose bushes at work are blooming. One of my favorites are the yellow roses by the entrance!
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous rose, such a beautiful colour.
March 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful.
March 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact