Previous
Photo 4306
Rose
Lovely rose bushes at work are blooming. One of my favorites are the yellow roses by the entrance!
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
2
2
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4315
photos
63
followers
63
following
1179% complete
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th March 2025 6:48am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous rose, such a beautiful colour.
March 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful.
March 6th, 2025
