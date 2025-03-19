Previous
Sunrise by loweygrace
Sunrise

Finished with my early morning cleaning job I love walking by the geraniums in the parking lot.
19th March 2025

Lois

@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Babs ace
They are such hardy flowers
March 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
March 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely flowers and capture. For some reason they are not popular here at all.
March 20th, 2025  
