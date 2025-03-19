Sign up
Photo 4319
Photo 4319
Sunrise
Finished with my early morning cleaning job I love walking by the geraniums in the parking lot.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
3
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4328
photos
63
followers
63
following
1183% complete
4312
4313
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
Views
3
3
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th March 2025 7:09am
Babs
ace
They are such hardy flowers
March 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
March 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely flowers and capture. For some reason they are not popular here at all.
March 20th, 2025
