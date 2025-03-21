Previous
Rock Rose by loweygrace
Rock Rose

Along our walk this week
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this pretty flower, such beautiful colours.
March 22nd, 2025  
