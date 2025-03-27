Sign up
Previous
Photo 4326
Amaryllis
In front of our neighbor’s house.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4335
photos
63
followers
63
following
1185% complete
View this month »
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
26th March 2025 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Great shot...That is a gorgeous shade of red.
March 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful blooms.
March 28th, 2025
