Nicotiana glauca by loweygrace
Photo 4347

Nicotiana glauca

Or Tree Tobacco flower…
Along our hike in Pasadena this morning.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Lois

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this interesting looking flower.
April 19th, 2025  
