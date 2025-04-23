Previous
Yellow Rose by loweygrace
Photo 4352

Yellow Rose

In front of the Dr’s office today.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact