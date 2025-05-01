Previous
Rose by loweygrace
Photo 4360

Rose

A small rose bush was next to my car in the parking lot at work. This rose was so tiny and just perfect!
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
