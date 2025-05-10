Previous
Poppy by loweygrace
Photo 4369

Poppy

Along our morning walk today. We walked early because of the very hot temps the rest of the day.
Our neighbor has lovely California poppies in front of his house.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact