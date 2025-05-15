Previous
Roses at work by loweygrace
Photo 4374

Roses at work

Leaving work this morning I had to stop to smell the roses!
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1198% complete

Diana ace
Delightful capture of these beautiful roses.
May 16th, 2025  
