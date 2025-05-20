Previous
Tire Planter by loweygrace
Photo 4379

Tire Planter

This urn container was made from a car tire! If you look closely you can see the word Radial!
At a restaurant we went to for my husband’s birthday today.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact