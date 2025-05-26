Previous
Sweet William by loweygrace
Photo 4385

Sweet William

Working at Disneyland today.
Always hope I can create a memorable photo to remind guests of their fun day!
Lois

2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colours.
May 26th, 2025  
