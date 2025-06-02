Previous
Pomegranate Tree by loweygrace
Photo 4392

Pomegranate Tree

The pomegranate tree flowers were hanging over a six foot tall wall and it was very windy. I’m so surprised this photo isn’t a total blur!
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such gorgeous blooms, lovely shot.
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact