Previous
Let Go by loweygrace
Photo 4402

Let Go

Daisy along our walk today.
My husband was let go from his job today. He had been with the same company for 37 years (next month).
We’re a little numb. 😕
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact