We walked early around our neighborhood to avoid the heat. One of our neighbors has a large cacti blooming in their front yard!
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bloom, such lovely light too.
June 20th, 2025  
