Daylily by loweygrace
Photo 4410

Daylily

We walked this morning to avoid the heat again today.
Its been a week since my husband was laid off his job (after 37 years) We’re still in some pain but are back to breathing normally!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Lois

2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Diana ace
Beautiful colours.
June 21st, 2025  
